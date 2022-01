The North Dakota State Fair is officially set for late July.

After its cancellation in 2020 and a successful 2021, the State Fair is coming to Minot from July 22-30, according to an announcement on its official Facebook page.

Plus, a surprise of new foods is in talks.

In 2021, over 300,000 people attended the fair — more than in 2019 — and a couple even got engaged at the top of the Ferris wheel.