KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, so to make the State Senate and State Representative election results (of our coverage area) easy to find, we’ve compiled them below in one place.
All results come from the Secretary of State’s Election Results Portal. These results are considered unofficial until the State Canvassing Board meets to certify them or order a recount, no later than 17 days after the election.
This story will be continuously updated once results begin coming in. Check back for the latest.
State Senators
District 1 Republican:
- Brad Bekkedahl
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 7 Republican:
- Michelle Axtman
- Votes: 448
- Percentage: 98.68%
- Write-in
- Votes: 6
- Percentage: 1.32%
District 7 Democrat:
- Write-in
- Votes: 7
- Percentage: 100%
District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):
- Jeffery J Magrum
- Votes: 259
- Percentage: 57.56%
- Dave Nehring
- Votes: 190
- Percentage: 42.22%
- Write-in
- Votes: 1
- Percentage: 0.22%
District 33 Republican:
- Keith Boehm
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Jessica Unruh Bell
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 35 Republican:
- Sean Cleary
- Votes: 698
- Percentage: 71.01%%
- Ryan Eckroth
- Votes: 284
- Percentage: 28.89%
- Write-in
- Votes: 1
- Percentage: 0.10%
District 37 Republican:
- Dean Rummel
- Votes: 112
- Percentage: 100%
District 47 Republican:
- Mike Dwyer
- Votes: 1,080
- Percentage: 99.54%
- Write-in
- Votes: 5
- Percentage: 0.46%
State Representatives
District 1 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Patrick Hatlestad
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- David Richter
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 3 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Jeff Hoverson
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Roscoe Streyle
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Lori VanWinkle
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 3 Democrat:
(voting for two)
- Joseph A Nesdahl
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 5 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Jay Fisher
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Scott Louser
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 7 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Jason Dockter
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Matthew Heilman
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Retha Mattern
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):
(voting for two)
- Mike Berg
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Scott McCarthy
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- SuAnn Olson
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Brandon Prichard
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 33 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Jeff Delzer
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Anna Novak
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Mark L Pierce
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Bill Tveit
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Andrew Zachmeier
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 35 Democrat:
(voting for two)
- Don Morrison
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Kris Mount
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 37 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Mike Lefor
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Vicky Steiner
- Votes:
- Percentage:
District 47 Republican:
(voting for two)
- Lawrence R (Larry) Klemin
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Michael Motschenbacher
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Kevin Strege
- Votes:
- Percentage:
- Dean R Summers
- Votes:
- Percentage: