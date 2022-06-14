KX News is Your Local Election Headquarters, so to make the State Senate and State Representative election results (of our coverage area) easy to find, we’ve compiled them below in one place.

All results come from the Secretary of State’s Election Results Portal. These results are considered unofficial until the State Canvassing Board meets to certify them or order a recount, no later than 17 days after the election.

This story will be continuously updated once results begin coming in. Check back for the latest.

State Senators

District 1 Republican:

Brad Bekkedahl Votes: Percentage:



District 7 Republican:

Michelle Axtman Votes: 448 Percentage: 98.68%



Write-in Votes: 6 Percentage: 1.32%



District 7 Democrat:

Write-in Votes: 7 Percentage: 100%



District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):

Jeffery J Magrum Votes: 259 Percentage: 57.56%



Dave Nehring Votes: 190 Percentage: 42.22%



Write-in Votes: 1 Percentage: 0.22%



District 33 Republican:

Keith Boehm Votes: Percentage:



Jessica Unruh Bell Votes: Percentage:



District 35 Republican:

Sean Cleary Votes: 698 Percentage: 71.01%%



Ryan Eckroth Votes: 284 Percentage: 28.89%



Write-in Votes: 1 Percentage: 0.10%



District 37 Republican:

Dean Rummel Votes: 112 Percentage: 100%



District 47 Republican:

Mike Dwyer Votes: 1,080 Percentage: 99.54%



Write-in Votes: 5 Percentage: 0.46%



State Representatives

District 1 Republican:

(voting for two)

Patrick Hatlestad Votes: Percentage:



David Richter Votes: Percentage:



District 3 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jeff Hoverson Votes: Percentage:



Roscoe Streyle Votes: Percentage:



Lori VanWinkle Votes: Percentage:



District 3 Democrat:

(voting for two)

Joseph A Nesdahl Votes: Percentage:



District 5 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jay Fisher Votes: Percentage:



Scott Louser Votes: Percentage:



District 7 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jason Dockter Votes: Percentage:



Matthew Heilman Votes: Percentage:



Retha Mattern Votes: Percentage:



District 8 Republican (unexpired two-year term):

(voting for two)

Mike Berg Votes: Percentage:



Scott McCarthy Votes: Percentage:



SuAnn Olson Votes: Percentage:



Brandon Prichard Votes: Percentage:



District 33 Republican:

(voting for two)

Jeff Delzer Votes: Percentage:



Anna Novak Votes: Percentage:



Mark L Pierce Votes: Percentage:



Bill Tveit Votes: Percentage:



Andrew Zachmeier Votes: Percentage:



District 35 Democrat:

(voting for two)

Don Morrison Votes: Percentage:



Kris Mount Votes: Percentage:



District 37 Republican:

(voting for two)

Mike Lefor Votes: Percentage:



Vicky Steiner Votes: Percentage:



District 47 Republican:

(voting for two)

Lawrence R (Larry) Klemin Votes: Percentage:



Michael Motschenbacher Votes: Percentage:



Kevin Strege Votes: Percentage:

