North Dakota still seeing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

According to a Census Bureau study, a little more than 25 percent of North Dakotans are hesitant in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the third-highest in the country.

Molly Howell with the North Dakota Department of Health says they are seeing more hesitancy in the western part of the state than the eastern part.

She says there are two common reasons they keep hearing.

One concern is how fast the process went for getting FDA authorization, and the other is people don’t think it’s that serious.

Howell says one key point of education will be one-on-one conversations.

“Answering patients questions about vaccinations. We will be offering upcoming educational webinars for the public if they’re interested in participating in those. We’re also constantly educating healthcare providers about the vaccine. But a lot of it will be one on one healthcare provider to patient,” explained Howell, the Immunization Director.

Howell also told KX that younger people are holding out being vaccinated to ensure the older population has gotten their shot — but she says there are enough doses for everyone.

