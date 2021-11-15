North Dakota tax commissioner taken to jail to detox

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger was jailed after Bismarck police responded to a disturbance at a local hotel and found that Rauschenberger was too drunk to take care of himself.

Police say the 38-year-old Rauschenberger, who has a history of alcohol problems, was waiting to check into a clean room when he entered a room that wasn’t cleaned, shut the door and refused to answer cleaning staff.

A police report says officers found him “passed out, face down on the bed.”

Rauschenberger, a Republican, has been tax commissioner for the past seven years. He did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.