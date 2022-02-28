Eva Robinson has completed a dream she had since she was 5 years old — competing in the Jr. Iditarod.

She came in 14th place with a time of 16 hours, 58 minutes and 34 seconds.

Katt Robinson, Eva’s mom, says she finished the race with seven of her dogs.

Her lead dog, Frost, was awarded the Blue Harness Award, which is voted on by all the mushers for the most outstanding lead dog.

So, what’s next for her?

Eva will return to racing the Midwest next year, like the John Beargrease Junior Sled Dog Marathon race she won in 2021.

She was the only North Dakotan competing in the 2022 Jr. Iditarod that took place on Feb. 26 and 27.





Photos courtesy: Katt Robinson