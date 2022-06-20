BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the recommendation that children ages 6 months to 5 years old get vaccinated against COVID-19 with either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The North Dakota Department of Health has ordered 5,700 pediatric COVID-19 doses from the federal government that will be available at more than 100 healthcare providers throughout the state, according to Immunization Program Director Molly Howell.

Most providers will begin vaccinating children within the week. Howell says parents may be wary of the number of vaccinations recommended for their children, and understandably so, but the state is addressing those concerns.

“This isn’t something new. If many of you look at your childhood immunization records, you’ll see that you received four or five doses of polio vaccines, all of us received three hepatitis vaccines, influenza vaccine is recommended annually. So this isn’t something new with vaccines, we just didn’t know when COVID vaccines first came out how many doses would be necessary.”

But are children at risk of the virus?

“The risk for children is much lower, but it’s not zero. There’s still a risk for severe disease, there’s still a risk for a complication called MISC, so I think that it’s important that parents know that the risk of disease, there is a risk with disease and that this vaccine goes a long ways to mitigate that,” said Director of Disease Control at the NDDoH Kirby Kruger.