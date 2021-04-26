North Dakota to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

The North Dakota Department of Health is lifting the pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after the CDC and FDA said administration of the vaccine should resume.
According to the Department of Health, 7.98 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., with 4 million of those doses to women.
The department says data presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting showed that vaccinating 9.8 million adults with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would result in 26 cases of thrombosis and low platelet counts in women, but would prevent 1,434 deaths and 2,236 intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19.
