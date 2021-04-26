North Dakota to resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

The North Dakota Department of Health is lifting the pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after the CDC and FDA said administration of the vaccine should resume.

According to the Department of Health, 7.98 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., with 4 million of those doses to women.

The department says data presented at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting showed that vaccinating 9.8 million adults with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would result in 26 cases of thrombosis and low platelet counts in women, but would prevent 1,434 deaths and 2,236 intensive care unit admissions related to COVID-19.

