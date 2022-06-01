North Dakota will host the central headquarters of Bitzero’s North American Operations.

Bitzero is a 100-percent green bitcoin mining company.

Over the next two to three years, the company is planning to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state.

Company officials say they’ll invest $400-500 million in the data centers and that they’ll also be partnering with MHA Nation’s greenhouse project, allowing the heat from the data center to be used to produce food all year.

Gov. Doug Burgum says Bitzero coming to the state is a big win for North Dakota’s economy.

“It helps Main Street, it helps every citizen, it takes our state off the dependence of being, as we have been for over 100 years dependent on revenues at the state level,” said Burgum.

The location of the headquarters hasn’t been announced yet, but Bitzero’s CEO says it’s either going to be in Bismarck or Fargo.