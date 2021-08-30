North Dakota tourism industry making a comeback

North Dakota tourism is rebounding after a slow 2020.

With so many outdoor activities available throughout the state, North Dakota’s Tourism Department has seen a comeback in leisure travel this summer.

But the department did find that the industry hasn’t fully recovered, with total receipts being about 15 percent down.

Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman attributes that to less business travel such as conferences, meetings and conventions.

She also says there was a post-pandemic wave effect that began in the eastern part of the state and worked its way west.

“Then as we got later into the summer that kind of worked its way across the state. So events and activities came back online and people came to those events. The attendance was really strong. A number of places definitely broke records,” explained Otte Coleman.

Otte Coleman says the Department of Transportation also reported traffic numbers up with more people traveling on North Dakota roads.