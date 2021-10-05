North Dakota trooper involved in fatal September shooting cleared

Trooper Steven Mayer was justified in the shooting death of a Montana man in early September, the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office has ruled.

In documents released to KX News, Gabrielle Goter, the assistant state’s attorney, says no charges will be filed against Mayer as shooting Craig Knutson was justified on the basis of self-defense and defense of others.

Highway Patrol won’t be filing charges either, according to a press release.

Mayer’s name was released on Sept. 15 by Highway Patrol, eight days after the shooting occurred. Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mayer were pursuing a reckless driving call that began near Hebron. After a pursuit maneuver, deputies gave the driver several commands to put his hands up. According to the authorities, Knutson had a gun.

Mayer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting and the case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.