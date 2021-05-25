North Dakota WIC program announces higher income eligibility

North Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, or WIC, is expanding its eligibility.

The health department announced a family of four can now make up to $4,086 dollars a month, or $49,025 annually, to use the program.

The previous income cutoff level was only about $45 lower per year. The new numbers have been adjusted based on federal poverty levels.

WIC provides nutrition and breastfeeding education, free foods, and referrals to social services for those who participate. Program Director Amanda Varriano says the program helps about 10,000 North Dakotans every month.

“WIC is super important just because it helps a lot of different things like boosting kids nutrition, helping with immunization rates. A lot of participating women who are pregnant, they carry their pregnancies to term. They’re usually getting their health care a lot quicker, so there’s a lot of different things that we can really impact. Kiddos are usually really ready for kindergarten if they’ve participated in a WIC program,” Varriano said.

To learn more about the program and see if you qualify, head here.