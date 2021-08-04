North Dakota Women’s Network hosts art camp for kids

The North Dakota Women’s Network is hosting its first-ever art camp for kids at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The goal is to not only inspire young kids but also to teach them the concepts of feminism and empowerment.

Olivia Data, who works with the Women’s Network, says she wants to show kids how female artists helped shape the world.

“In art classes, we learn a lot about male artists. Many of those male artists are very good. Some of them have histories with abusing women or being sexist or even racist and we oftentimes overlook that, and we oftentimes overlook female artists,” said Data, an intern with North Dakota Women’s Network

The Art Empowerment camp is part of the Women’s Network’s new Youth Action Council and will continue Thursday morning.

They hope to hold this art camp again next summer.

For more information on the North Dakota Women’s Network, and its partnership with the Dakota West Arts Council, click here.