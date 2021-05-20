North Dakota won’t halt case against horse-betting business

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is continuing to pursue a 17-year-old bankruptcy court battle with the owner of a horse betting business despite a federal judge’s blistering rebuke of the state’s actions in the case.

Judge Thad Collins last month ruled against state claims in the complicated legal odyssey that began in 2004.

Collins wrote, “enough is enough,” and called the litigation “a runaway process that must stop.”

The state on May 6 filed a notice of appeal. The formal appeal is due next month.

