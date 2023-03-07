FARGO, ND (KXNET) — If the findings from the auto and travel group AAA are any indication, North Dakotans are busier than in the past making plans for travel this year.

According to AAA, 81 percent of residents say they are planning to travel this year. That’s up from 65 percent in 2022.

Where are North Dakotans planning to go? A large percentage (23 percent) say spring break destinations, of which Florida and Hawaii are among the top choices.

Cruises are also a hit this year among North Dakotans, as is international travel to places like Paris, London, Amsterdam, Roma and Barcelona. A strong U.S. dollar and the exchange rate in Europe appear to be among the reasons for the trips overseas.

According to the survey, 11 percent of North Dakotans say they haven’t decided yet if they will travel for spring break or any other time.