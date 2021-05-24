North Dakotans asked to comment on how Department of Public Instruction should use federal aid

North Dakotans are asked to comment on how the Department of Public Instruction should use federal aid for education and instructional challenges caused by the pandemic.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says North Dakotans can email their thoughts on the agency’s ideas to dpiasstsupt@nd.gov, or call Laurie Matzke, the assistant superintendent at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, at 701-328-2284.

Congress approved three aid packages for the nation’s schools, each of which included an installment of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER).

Most of the ESSER aid was allocated to North Dakota school districts, but a portion was reserved for the Department of Public Instruction to address statewide needs, including how to safely reopen and sustain safe operations of schools.

The department will be submitting a state plan for using the federal aid on June 7.

