North Dakotans finding ways to beat the record-breaking heat

We’ve already had nine days in the triple digits this year, not only making it uncomfortable but also affecting industries such as agriculture.

The heat is also accompanied by a drought that has seen little relief dating back to last year.

The summer of 2021 has even been compared to the Dust Bowl, which changed some farming practices to help prepare for a year like this.

Stephanie Hatzenbuhler, a local rancher, said, “If we wouldn’t have the farming practices we have, we probably wouldn’t take much wind and we would have dirt flying around.”

When asked about summers that Hatzenbuhler has experienced that remind her of this heat, she didn’t have to think too far back.

“The one that I think about that was the most recent one was 2017, but 2017 probably isn’t even comparable to this,” said Hatzenbuhler

And she is right, as we’ve already more than doubled our number of triple-digit days from 2017.

JP La Roux is originally from South Africa, working in North Dakota, and says summers in his country get hot, but there’s one factor that’s making this summer in North Dakota a little more miserable.

La Roux said, “We don’t have the humidity, so the humidity– that’s a bit different from what we have.”

For those that have to work outside, some changes to the work schedule are necessary, among other adjustments.

Hatzenbuhler said, “Definitely an air-conditioned tractor or an air-conditioned ranger is the way to put in long hours.”

She said her way of beating the heat are going for a ride on the motorcycle.

“I might go for a ride today just to try and beat the heat, and if it feels like a blow dryer, I won’t be gone very long,” said Hatzenbuhler.

In the meantime, drinking plenty of water and making sure you have a balanced diet are key in preventing heat illness.

The triple digits started in June, with a high temperature of 106 on June 4.

