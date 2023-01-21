BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin — especially Vitamin D — can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn’t the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.

A survey from drug and medication information site DrugGenius analyzed Google search trend data over 2022 in order to identify the supplements that people have searched for over the year. Here, it was revealed that North Dakota’s vitamin needs go beyond what we originally thought. The top three vitamins that the residents of our states have searched for over the previous year are as follows:

Rank Vitamin Percentage Searched 1 D 31% 2 C 22% 3 A 21%

As expected, the most popular supplement to be searched by North Dakotans was Vitamin D. This important nutrient — typically found in fatty fish, seafood, cheese, and egg yolks — tends to be necessary for the development of bone, but can also be used to reduce the risk of some cancers and boost energy levels. Normally, the vitamin can also be gained through basking in the sun’s rays — but with the early nights and the chilly weather in recent months, it’s really difficult to get a full helping of this necessary ingredient to a healthy body without supplements. A lack of Vitamin D in a diet can result in fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness, and cramps.

Vitamin D isn’t the only thing that we need to add to our diets, however. The study also noted that North Dakotans searched for Vitamin A more than anywhere else in America. This supplement is believed to be beneficial for heart health in particular, in addition to other benefits to vision, reproduction, and immunity.

While we have the highest number of searches for Vitamin A, it’s actually lower than the search results for Vitamin C in the state. The famous supplement, best known for aiding in controlling infections and speeding up would recovery, has been searched a significant amount in 2022.

“Vitamins are important to health because they play a vital role in maintaining the normal functioning of the body’s cells, tissues, and organs, says a spokesperson for DrugGenius in a press release. “They’re necessary for growth, development, and the maintenance of good health. There are 13 essential vitamins that the human body needs in order to function properly. Each of these vitamins has specific functions in the body, and a deficiency in any of them can lead to serious health problems.”

In total, of all of the vitamins that were searched for in America, Vitamin D was the most popular to be searched not just in North Dakota, but across America. In fact, ND’s rankings are a direct mirror from the national results, where Vitamins D, C and A are still the top three.

Google Trends results for vitamin searches in America (Image Credit: DrugGenius)

To view the full study by DrugGenius, visit this page on their website.