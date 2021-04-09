North Dakotans rally at Capitol Building for equal rights

Supporters of equal rights in North Dakota gathered outside the Capitol Building to have their voices heard.

People of all walks of life rallied to send a message to lawmakers about some of the bills that have been passed already this session.

Speakers spoke about the inequality some of the bills have had against women, the LGBTQ+ community and minority groups.

Some of the attendees say they have been fighting for equality in North Dakota for years and that’s why they stood in front of the capitol Friday.

“I’m very disappointed in North Dakota is a regressive place now related to human rights, especially the rights of equality of women, but also racial equality. And just the whole environment as I think that regressed to something that doesn’t really reflect as favorably as it should on the high quality of people that we are,” explained Joe Satrom, a former ND State Senator.

The rally was hosted by local organizations like the North Dakota Women’s Network, the North Dakota Humans Rights Coalition and North Dakota Native Vote.