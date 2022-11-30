BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — According to a recent data survey, North Dakotans, on average, saw their pay go up 8.4 percent from November 2021 to November 2022.

Also, the median salary of North Dakotans came in at $61,200 for 2022, according to the data survey. “Median” means half the salaries were above $61,200 and half the salaries were below $61,200.

North Dakota’s year-over-year change in annual pay and median salary were both higher than the national numbers of a 7.6 percent increase in pay and a median salary of $56,300.

The data was collected and examined by the ADP Research Institute, an organization that monitors, measures, analyzes and develops reports on economic indicators.

You can read more about the median pay increase and the median salary at the ADP Pay Insights report for November and at the ADP National Employment Report.