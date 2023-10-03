BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new data survey suggests North Dakotans spend the least per person in the nation on lotteries.

The research by CasinoReviews analyzed 2022 data from the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) to establish each state’s spending per capita on lotteries.

North Dakota spends $29.2 million in annual lottery sales, which comes out to be about $37.45 per resident. Nationwide, the average spending per person on lotteries is almost 10 times that amount at $321.92 per year.

Wyoming residents are the second lowest spenders when it comes to lotteries. Annual sales of $27.4 million mean that the average resident spends $47.52 per year on lotteries.

New Mexico is the third lowest-spending state for lotteries. $136.9 million in lottery sales annually comes to $64.64 per person in the state.

Montana comes in fourth while Minnesota ranks tenth.

Interestingly, South Dakota is among the top 10 biggest lottery spenders in the nation, averaging $451.92 per person each year, above the national average of $321.92.

Rhode Island was the state where residents spend the most on lottery games per capita. With statewide sales totaling $944.5 million, residents spend about $861 per person, or almost three times the national average.