Friday is the National Day of Prayer, and with the chaos occurring in Ukraine, supporters say heavy prayer is needed.

So the community took action, gathering despite the cold and windy weather, they stood together for Ukraine.



“Russia has committed war crime…and it’s getting worse by the day,” said Tracy Potter.

He says after seeing the pictures and hearing the stories of mothers and children having to leave their friends and family, he had to do something.

“It’s just so cruel and so anything we can do, any kind of pressure we can put on, any public support we can get for the Ukrainian people, that’s why I’m here,” Potter said.

And he is not the only one.

A Bismarck resident from Ukraine with family still there says they will not just let one guy take over.

Ivan Nychyporuk says there have been wars in the past that people prevailed through — and this shall too.

Nychyporuk, his family and others in Ukraine just need all the assistance they can get.



“Hopes are politicians will step up the game and actually help a little bit…they don’t ask much just give them weapons, they’ll fight, they’ll stand, just give them support and help them in the sky…close the sky, that’s the biggest thing,” Nychyporuk said.

He says there are continuous bombings on many places including Ukranian airports, daycares and hospitals, and that it’s simply inhumane.

Potter and Nychyporuk had one last word for those across the world:



“Just don’t be afraid of Russia…there is no power. There’s just a lot of bluff. It’s not– it’s just a tiny, crazy man playing this whole war.”

“War is just no good, and it’s good for– well, war, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing. And this one is an unprovoked, premeditated attack to change a democratic government totalitarian government, and we’re against that in the United States and we’re against that overseas.”

The two agree that together we can stand.

Nelson De La Vergne with the local Salvation Army also stood with supporters.

He says donations are being collected for the families in need in Ukraine, and prayers are needed just as much.