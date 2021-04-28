North Dakota’s demand for COVID-19 vaccine drops

The North Dakota Department of Health is seeing a decline in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is having an effect on the supply.

The department has switched from a weekly allocation process to filling orders as they come in.

They found that healthcare providers were turning down doses during the allocation process as fewer people are getting the shot.

Immunization Director Molly Howell says there are around 44,000 doses allocated to the state that are available to order.

“Right now North Dakota has more vaccine than what we currently have demand for, which is why it’s so important for North Dakotans to get in now to get vaccinated because I am a little concern that we might have to shift our doses to other states or potentially even other countries if North Dakotans choose not to be vaccinated,” explained Howell.

Howell says a number of states are also seeing the decline in demand.

She says they anticipated this as the initial phase were those eager to get their shot.