North Dakota’s favorite Netflix show of 2021? Bridgerton, new report says

Bridgerton as North Dakota’s favorite Netflix show?

A new report analyzed data from Google Trends between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20 to discover which shows people in each region of the US searched for the most in 2021 and show data from TVGuide.com and FlixPatrol to see the five most popular shows of the year.

Overall, Manifest is America’s most popular Netflix show. For the West Coast, Squid Game took the top. As for D.C., the East Coast (and North Dakota), Bridgerton was preferred.

StateNetflix show
AlabamaManifest
AlaskaSquid Game
ArizonaSquid Game
ArkansasManifest
CaliforniaSquid Game
ColoradoBridgerton
ConnecticutManifest
DelawareManifest
District of ColumbiaBridgerton
FloridaManifest
GeorgiaManifest
HawaiiSquid Game
IdahoManifest
IllinoisSquid Game
IndianaManifest
IowaManifest
KansasBridgerton
KentuckyManifest
LouisianaManifest
MaineManifest
MarylandManifest
MassachusettsBridgerton
MichiganManifest
MinnesotaBridgerton
MississippiManifest
MissouriBridgerton
MontanaBridgerton
NebraskaBridgerton
NevadaSquid Game
New HampshireBridgerton
New JerseyManifest
New MexicoSquid Game
New YorkSquid Game
North CarolinaManifest
North DakotaBridgerton
OhioBridgerton
OklahomaManifest
OregonSquid Game
PennsylvaniaBridgerton
Rhode IslandManifest
South CarolinaManifest
South DakotaManifest
TennesseeManifest
TexasSquid Game
UtahStranger Things
VermontBridgerton
VirginiaBridgerton
WashingtonSquid Game
West VirginiaManifest
WisconsinBridgerton
WyomingSquid Game

