North Dakota’s favorite Netflix show of 2021? Bridgerton, new report says

Bridgerton as North Dakota’s favorite Netflix show?

A new report analyzed data from Google Trends between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20 to discover which shows people in each region of the US searched for the most in 2021 and show data from TVGuide.com and FlixPatrol to see the five most popular shows of the year.

Overall, Manifest is America’s most popular Netflix show. For the West Coast, Squid Game took the top. As for D.C., the East Coast (and North Dakota), Bridgerton was preferred.

America’s favorite Netflix shows of 2021