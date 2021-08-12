North Dakota’s oil industry reacts to Biden administration announcement on high gas prices

As President Joe Biden’s administration urges OPEC to increase oil production, representatives of the North Dakota oil industry say there is no need to look to foreign producers.

In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, Biden’s request comes as a method to tackle high gas prices.

But the North Dakota Petroleum Council says this is harming United States oil producers.

The director of regulatory and public affairs says it’s more to it than just lowering prices, as the oil industry is a major employer, provides needed tax revenue and support to the state.

“So at a time when we are trying to recover economically from 2020, we would hope that our leaders are

encouraging us in every way that they can to do what we do best, which, for our industry, is produce this valuable product,” said Kristen Hamman, the director of regulatory and public affairs for the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

Hamman says the threat of regulations has an impact on future production plans because of rising uncertainty.