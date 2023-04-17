(KXNET) — Between 2021 and 2022, North Dakota added a little over 4,000 more people to its growing population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

A new estimate of the state’s population as of July 1, 2022, puts the Peace Garden State’s total at 779,261. That’s an increase of 4,313 from the estimate for July 1, 2021 of 774,948.

About 77 percent of the North Dakota’s newly estimated population is 18 years of age or older, or 596,486 people.

Nationwide, the population of the United States grew by 1.4 million people between the 2021 and the 2022 estimates. Roughly 78 percent of the country is 18 years of age or older.

The population estimates incorporate, among other things, births, deaths and net migrations that have occurred since the 2020 Census.