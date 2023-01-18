BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota’s 2023 individual income tax season will start January 23. The date coincides with when 2023 federal tax returns will first be accepted.

That’s according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

“The start of the tax season varies each year,” Kroshus said. “However, like many states, North Dakota opens filing season in conjunction with the IRS.”

Kroshus added his office is prepared for another substantial tax season. Last year, the state tax office processed over 474,000 North Dakota individual income tax returns, most of them online.

“In 2022, 92 percent of North Dakotans filed their individual income tax returns electronically. We continue to encourage taxpayers to e-file, as it is the fastest and most secure way,” said Kroshus. “Filing electronically can improve taxpayers refund process through security, accuracy and timeliness.”

Many North Dakotans are eligible to electronically file their taxes for free, depending on income and age. By answering a few questions online using the “ND Free File” tool at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeFile, taxpayers can see if they qualify to file their federal and state returns for free with certain tax software companies.

Taxpayers may also utilize free tax preparation sites throughout the state. These sites are run by AARP or the IRS, and most will open in February. Details, location information, and contact information to schedule an appointment will soon be available at www.tax.nd.gov/FreeTaxPrep.

Taxpayers may also electronically file by purchasing tax preparation software or working with a tax professional.

The 2021 North Dakota Legislature created a tax relief income tax credit for residents of North Dakota. Full-year residents of North Dakota will receive a credit up to $350. For taxpayers who are full-year residents and married filing jointly, the tax credit is up to $700. More information is available at www.tax.nd.gov/SpecialSession2021.

Kroshus advises taxpayers to file early to help prevent fraudsters from claiming their refund. Taxpayers may use the Where’s My Refund? tool found at www.tax.nd.gov/Refund to track the status of their state refund.