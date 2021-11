If you happened to be outside in western North Dakota Wednesday night, you probably saw a beautiful show in the sky.

The northern lights were prominent from Makoti to Ray to Minot Air Force Base to Upham, Plaza and more.

From greens to blues to purples and pinks, the lights didn’t disappoint — and neither did our viewers’ photos.

Thank you all for sharing with us, enjoy!

