A Williston man pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder in a Williams County court on Wednesday. The case will now go to trial.
Rasul Shaw Jr. is accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Ricky Waitman in October 2019.
Witnesses said the two men argued in an apartment hallway before the murder. A trial is set to start on March 30, 2020.
‘Not Guilty’ plea in October fatal stabbing in Williston
