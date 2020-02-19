‘Not Guilty’ plea in October fatal stabbing in Williston

Live Now
A Williston man pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to murder in a Williams County court on Wednesday. The case will now go to trial.

Rasul Shaw Jr. is accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Ricky Waitman in October 2019.

Witnesses said the two men argued in an apartment hallway before the murder. A trial is set to start on March 30, 2020.

