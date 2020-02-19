‘Not Guilty’ plea in October fatal stabbing in Williston

You hear about high pressure and low pressure all the time in a weather forecast, but what exactly do they mean?

When you see areas of high pressure on the map… the flow around the center of the high pressure will be clockwise… or what we call anticyclonic. In the southern hemisphere, the flow is the opposite and cyclonic/counterclockwise. But it doesn't matter which hemisphere it's in, high pressure works the same throughout the world. It promotes sinking air which is associated with clear skies, light wind, and stable conditions. Deserts are under semi-permanent high-pressure belts which is why they're so dry. In the United States, that would be our Southwestern states like Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and New Mexico.