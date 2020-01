A Williston man accused of murder pleaded not guilty in court.

Steven Rademacher had his preliminary hearing in Williams County Jan. 10. He pled not guilty to Murder, two counts of Attempted Murder and three Terrorizing charges.

Rademacher is accused of running over three people with his vehicle in July of 2019.

Witnesses claim he drove his truck into a group of people, killing Dyson Bastian.

Rademacher is set for trial in March.