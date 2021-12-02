Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College forgiving $1.3M in student debt

After forgiving more than $200,000 in debt for its students four months ago, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College said Thursday they’ll be forgiving $1.3 million more.

The money will be forgiven for students who were enrolled at NHSC from January 2014 to December 2019.

“Our students persisted and thrived in the face of COVID-19, but it was clear to our leadership and Board of Directors that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC president, said in a press release.

Baker said the hope is that this allows students to enroll in classes again or provide relief from debt so they can start anew.