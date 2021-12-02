Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College forgiving $1.3M in student debt

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After forgiving more than $200,000 in debt for its students four months ago, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College said Thursday they’ll be forgiving $1.3 million more.

The money will be forgiven for students who were enrolled at NHSC from January 2014 to December 2019.

“Our students persisted and thrived in the face of COVID-19, but it was clear to our leadership and Board of Directors that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” Dr. Twyla Baker, NHSC president, said in a press release.

Baker said the hope is that this allows students to enroll in classes again or provide relief from debt so they can start anew.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories