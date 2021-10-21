Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College offering $500 vaccine incentive

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

$500 to get the COVID-19 vaccine? That’s how a college in the region is rewarding its students.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is offering a check to students enrolled in the fall semester who are fully vaccinated.

Students have to have proof of receiving two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The NHSC president says it’s crucial for students to get vaccinated to keep themselves and others safe.

The SSAVE Coordinator and full-time student says the number of vaccination cards that were submitted has increased.

“I feel like we did have a lot of students reaching out to us after the fact that we sent out the email asking if it was too late to get vaccinated so that just kinda shows that it is working,” said Carla Villamil.

Students have until Thursday, Nov. 4 to be fully vaccinated and submit their vaccination cards.