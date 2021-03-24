Number of factors could be the cause for a rise in COVID-19 cases

We’re starting to see coronavirus cases rise despite more people getting vaccinated across the state.

This is especially true for Fargo, but why? One medical expert says it could be a combination of factors.

Dr. Joan Connell says this time last year is when we first began to see a rise in cases in eastern North Dakota, so it could be seasonal — in part.

She also says the U.K. variant can be a factor as other places with the strain have seen spikes too.

And because the virus is still fairly new, there is still much to learn about it.

Dr. Connell says people should continue to watch the numbers and take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.

“I’ve seen a dramatic drop off in mask use in our community. And I think we’re asking for trouble. And that makes me concerned because like I said if we have to go bad and get stronger with our mitigation strategies that’s going to have a huge toll on mental health,” explained Dr. Connell.

She also says with fewer mitigation measures in place, more people are gathering in crowded places.