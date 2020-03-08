Number of U.S. Coronavirus Cases Tripled in a Week

by: Melisa Raney

CNN– The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. more than tripled in the last week.

As the number of confirmed cases across the country tops 400, all eyes are on outbreak hotspots in the U.S., including a cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco, where 21 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

“Coronavirus is here in our community and Lee Health is prepared to care for our community,” shared Dr. Larry Antonucci, President of Lee Health.

Several state health agencies are sharing a reassuring message: “Containment and treatment plans are in effect, and working.”

“This is going precisely as we believed it would. We have the systems to respond,” added South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives and port directors in Florida on Saturday.

He said, “Every state in the country state lab can now do coronavirus testing.”

Each state is taking its own approach to tackling the epidemic.

In South Carolina, residents who exhibit symptoms can get help online, as health officials turn to telemedicine to diagnose and treat patients.

“MUSC is offering a free, urgent virtual-care platform for people in South Carolina experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms,” shared Dr. David Cole, President of the Medical University of South Carolina.

While health authorities ramp up efforts to contain the virus and treat those infected, residents are reminded to take basic precautions to stay healthy.

“If you feel like you’re sick, you call your doctor and if necessary, go to the hospital and be tested,” added Governor McMaster.

Older adults, one of the most at-risk populations, are urged to stay at home as much as possible to avoid coming in contact with the virus.

Community spread continues to be a major concern. People are being asked to self-quarantine, and respect the honor-code system to prevent further spread.

