(KXNET) — ND Sober Ride, a program to remove impaired drivers from North Dakota roads, provided 83 sober rides during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 23-26.

This is the first year ND Sober Ride was offered during Thanksgiving.

“This year we added Thanksgiving weekend as a timeframe to offer rides because it is a popular time for people to get together and overindulge” said Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. “Having less impaired drivers on the road thanks to ND Sober Ride is a solution we can all be thankful for.”

Free ride codes were sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group of North Dakota. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lwahlman@nd.gov.