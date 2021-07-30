Nurses sentenced for defrauding millions from Medicare

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana nurse practitioners have been sentenced for conspiring to defraud Medicare of millions of dollars.

Janae Nichole Harper, of Kalispell, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Mark Allen Hill, of Edinburg, North Dakota, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Harper and Hill were ordered to pay $4.3 million and $5 million in restitution respectively.

According to court documents both Harper and Hill worked between 2017 and 2019 to receive money to sign orders for orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries regardless of medical necessity.

Harper and Hill each signed more than 7,000 brace orders.