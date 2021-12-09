Nutcracker Ballet comes to Bismarck

Taking your entire family to see the Nutcracker ballet is an annual tradition for many at Christmastime. And you can do that this weekend in Bismarck.
Northern Plains Dance held a dress rehearsal of the Nutcracker on Thursday. The dance company will be transforming the Belle Auditorium into the Nutcracker Ballet this weekend.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. If you can’t make it to the theater to see the ballet in person, the Friday night and Sunday afternoon performances will be streamed.
For ticket information, check out the Northern Plains Dance website which has all the ticket information.