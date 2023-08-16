BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A yard waste collection site in Northwest Bismarck is being moved for the foreseeable future due to construction.

The site at Country West Road has been moved to the intersection of Cody Drive and Country West Road. Individuals wanting to use the yard waste collection site are asked to access it by traveling along Cody Drive. Current road construction in that area is expected to take 42 days to complete.

Grass clippings, leaves, flowers and garden waste are the only materials that should be placed in yard waste collection sites. Branches, garbage and bags of any kind are not allowed. If you bring bagged grass to the dumpster, you are asked to dump the grass into the dumpster and dispose of the bags in a trash receptacle provided at the site.

Tree branches may be taken to the landfill and cut into 4-foot lengths and bundled, and then placed out for collection on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day.

For more information and to view a map of yard waste drop sites throughout Bismarck, visit https://bismarcknd.gov/177/Yard-Waste-Drop-Off-Sites.