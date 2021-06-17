Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine results

To help reinforce the importance of driving the speed limit, law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine enforcement campaign.

From April 23 to May 23, 3,000 tickets were given out because of the patrols.

Of those, 2,621 were for speeding. Other traffic stops nabbed 132 citations.

Two of the biggest offenses were 45 suspended or revoked license violations and 57 seat belt citations.

Last year, 25 percent of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were speed-related.

Agencies say high-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is just one of their elements in the Vision Zero Summer H.E.A.T. strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash deaths and serious injuries.

H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to belt up, use the right kind of child passenger safety seats, drive sober, distraction-free and follow the speed limits.