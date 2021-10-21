October is the deadliest month for COVID in ND for 2021 — 77 deaths from the virus

October is proving to be the deadliest month of 2021 for the COVID virus — 77 deaths have been reported so far, with 10 days remaining in the month.

More than 20 deaths statewide have been reported just in the last several days alone.

According to the North Dakota Health Department’s COVID pages, January 2021 recorded 76 deaths from the coronavirus, with the other months reporting deaths in the 20s or teens.

5 new deaths were reported on October 20.

And while the number of deaths in October is high. the worst month for North Dakota since tracking began on the pandemic was November 2020, when COVID was implicated in 500 deaths that month.

A total of 1,703 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,401 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 294 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 5 death records are pending.

The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The health department Thursday morning also confirmed 543 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 143,521.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,565 as of October 20, up 95 cases from, October 19.

The last time active positives were this high was December 11, 2020, when 3,583 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,417. They declined to 125 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 543 new positives on October 20:

123 were in Cass County

62 were in Burleigh County

46 were in Ward County

45 were in Stark County

43 were in Morton County

27 were in Grand Forks County

25 were in Williams County

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 138,253 people are considered recovered from the 143,521 positive cases, an increase of 481 people from October 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 20 (481) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (543).

Hospitalizations

189 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 20, down 10 from October 19. A total of 5,759 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 20, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 350,344. A total of 8,136 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 371 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 20, there have been 866 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 68 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.