A police officer was injured Monday in an attack at Bismarck Airport.

Police say the officer was called to check on a man who was bothering passengers waiting in the security line. The officer told the man he would have to leave the airport if he didn’t have an airline ticket.

The man then charged at the officer and began hitting him in the face and body. The officer radioed for help while witnesses called 911. Airport employees and a bystander assisted the officer by getting the man into handcuffs.

Police say the 34-year-old man had brass knuckles in his possession when he was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

The officer suffered minor injuries including lacerations that required stitches and some bruising.