Official: North Dakota’s costliest leased space mostly used

FILE – In this May 13, 2021, file photo, the North Dakota Information Technology Department building is shown in north Bismarck, N.D. A state official told a North Dakota legislative committee on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, that the state’s largest and most expensive leased office space is now mostly utilized, after it sat nearly vacant for months when an agency allowed its more than 400 employees to work from home indefinitely. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota legislative committee has been told the state’s largest and most expensive leased office space is now mostly utilized.

The report comes after the building sat nearly vacant for months when an agency allowed its more than 400 employees to work from home indefinitely.

The report of the unused office space spurred a legislative review of all state leases.

The Department of Environmental Quality last month moved about 140 of its employees into the building. Other agencies also are using the building to hold meetings.

The IT agency is funded at 479 employees, but only about a dozen are still working in the building.