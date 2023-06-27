With a reliable lawn dethatcher and aerator, you can keep your grass green, thick and healthy. Plus, it can help keep pests down.

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck officials are asking residents to not dump tree branches, garbage and bags of any kind at yard waste collection sites.

According to Public Works Service Operations Director Steve Salwei, the only materials allowed in the yard waste dumpsters are grass clippings and leaves.

If you bring bagged grass to the dumpster, you are asked to dump the grass into the dumpster and then dispose of the bags in the trash receptacle located on the site.

Branches, garbage and bags of any kind are not allowed on site or in the dumpsters.

Salwei says the yard waste collection program is an effective method to reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill and allows the yard waste to be recycled into mulch for continued use.

When used properly, these sites can save the city money and allow those savings to be passed down to the citizens by keeping the landfill disposal fees lower.

Tree branches can be taken to the landfill or cut into four-foot lengths, bundled together and placed out for collection on a regularly scheduled garbage collection day.

The Bismarck landfill hours are Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.