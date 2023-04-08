UPDATE: 8:05 P.M., APRIL 8

KX has noted that the fire took place at an oil frack affiliated with NexTier Completion Solutions. While the majority of the flames have been extinguished, the area is still being monitored for hot debris or any other occurrences.

“Safety is obviously our highest priority,” NexTier’s Executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer Kevin McDonald stated in a discussion with KX News’s digital team. “No injuries were reported, and thank God for that. It’s our understanding that the fire’s been contained, and the site’s now under the care of professionals. That’s all we can share at the moment.”

ORIGINAL POST: 7:51 P.M., APRIL 8

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A host of ambulances, police officers, and firefighters responded to an incident at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, when a fire suddenly occurred at an oil frack northwest of New Town in rural McKenzie County.

According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, in addition to their own officers, New Town Fire Department, New Town Ambulance, Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department, McKenzie County Emergency Management, and Alexander Fire Department all responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported from the incident. The main fires have been extinguished, but the area is still being monitored. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story. The article will be updated as more information is released.