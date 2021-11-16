Oil output up 1 percent above originally forecasted for September

The Director’s Cut report on oil and gas production for the state was released Tuesday.

According to the Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms, the output of oil for September was up about one-half percent, meaning the month was about 1 percent above the amount that had been originally forecasted.

The price per barrel was also above the expected amount, at $78 a barrel.

Natural gas production for the month was up about 2 percent and is growing much more rapidly than oil production.

“Which really means, prices are going to stay pretty high through the winter unless some big surprise comes out of OPEC, prices look strong through the winter. We’re not going to see relief in gasoline prices or diesel prices, sorry consumers,” said Helms.

A part of the recently signed infrastructure bill was also discussed, specifically the more than $4 billion earmarked for orphaned oil well clean-up throughout the United States.

It’s estimated in North Dakota there’s around 575 abandoned wells that need to be reclaimed.