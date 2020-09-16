Oil production in North Dakota is up for the month of July

For the first time since April, the state of North Dakota is seeing a rise in oil production.

Oil and Gas Director Lynn Helms presented the information in his monthly ‘Director’s Cut’ Tuesday.

Helms said in the month of July, North Dakota climbed back above one million barrels of oil a day.

However, oil prices remain low around $33 a barrel. Before the pandemic, that number was around $60 a barrel.

Helms said the state should brace for a long road ahead.

“We don”t see pre-COVID demand coming back till probably late 2022. So we’re facing this for a couple of years, this sort of up and down is being driven by west Texas intermediate prices,” Helms said. Natural gas production also increased from June to July of this year.