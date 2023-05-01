WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been taken into custody after he led officers in a cross-state pursuit from Williston, ND to Fairview, MT.

According to a release from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:42 a.m. on April 29, officers responded to a report that an individual had located their stolen trailer at an address to the west of Williston. Upon arriving at the location, the deputy responding to the incident witnessed a male suspect attaching the trailer to a tan pickup truck. When he saw the deputy, the suspect climbed into the pickup and attempted to flee.

With the trailer in tow, the pickup began driving erratically and quickly through fields and onto U.S. Highway 2, after which members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit. As the pursuit entered McKenzie County, the trailer disconnected from the pickup. The tan pickup and driver were later located in Fairview, Montana, where the driver was apprehended.

The driver has been identified as a 28-year-old male, who is currently being held at the Richland County Jail. Charges against the individual are currently pending.

The trailer has been recovered and returned to its rightful owner. No injuries were reported during the chase.