UPDATE: 10/10/23 9:20 a.m.: Minot Police say a 34-year-old man has died after a shooting incident in northwest Minot on Monday evening. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the family can be notified.

The shooter waited for law enforcement to arrive and was detained on scene. The shooter gave the Minot Police Department a statement and claimed self-defense.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

—————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY:

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident that happened in Northwest Minot on Monday around 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post on the MPD page, the suspect is in custody and the victim was brought to Trinity Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to give you updates as they happen.