BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Saturday, September 9, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a sobriety checkpoint as well as a series of saturation patrols. Now, the results of this law enforcement effort have been revealed.

Every 13 hours, an alcohol-related crash occurs on North Dakota’s roadways, and alcohol plays a part in 13% of all fatal crashes in the state. Sobriety checkpoints, which occur at specific times and locations where incidents of drunk driving are common, are designed to help catch cases of drunk driving and dissuade them in the future.

Over the course of this weekend’s checkpoint, 141 vehicles were stopped. This resulted in seven drivers being screened for impairment, and one driver to be arrested for Driving while Under the Influence.

In the saturation patrols that followed the checkpoint, multiple criminal charges were pressed upon individuals — including one drug arrest and one charge of Reckless Driving. Two minors are also currently facing underage drinking charges as a result of these investigations.