One City’s Economy is on the Rise

One city is seeing growth in it’s economy.

Last year, collections went up six percent in Mandan and sales tax in the city went up one percent.

This means people are spending more money at businesses throughout the city.

With the increase in revenue, it will not only bring in more businesses, but more jobs and with that– more people will want to live there.

City administrator Jim Neubauer says the building department has issued a number of permits for multi-family units, meaning more people are indeed–moving to the city.

“We see these numbers up, that means they already have been in the last year. So those taxes being collected in 2019 have increased over 2018. That means there’s more people eating here, there’s more people staying here. We have more visitors to the community. And that means we’re doing somethings right to keep people coming into town,” says Neubauer.

Neubauer also told us- for every business that closes in Mandan, a new one opens.