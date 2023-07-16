BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On our last edition of One-Day ND Destinations, we stayed extremely close to home, and gave you a tour of the North Dakota State Heritage Center and Museum. This week, we’re moving out a little bit further to Mandan, and paying a visit to one of North Dakota’s most famous outdoor destinations.

Fort Abraham Lincoln is the oldest state park in North Dakota, having been founded in 1907 by former president Theodore Roosevelt. Despite this age, it’s one that has retained its popularity for over 100 years, and remains a staple of the childhoods of many North Dakotans and travelers from across the country… including those who now work there.

“I’ve been with the department for just under 21 years,” states Park Manager Erik Dietrich, “and have been in my current position for about two and a half. I grew up in this area, and came here with my parents, grandparents, and cousins, so it always has a special place in my heart. As a kid, you have fond memories of times like that — and now, my job is to make those memories for other people.”

But what exactly is it that gives people these fond memories? The answer, evidently, is one spread through a combination of man-made history and nature’s beauty. KX visited the park in order to show you everything that the area has to offer — and to hopefully convince you to head here when you’re in the mood for a one-day getaway.

On-A-Slant Village

The former On-A-Slant village (Miti O-pa-e-resh in the Native tongue) was originally built on a sloping plain. Historical records state that it used to contain 1500 Native Americans, who were housed in at least 85 ‘Earthenlodge’ buildings made of wood and dirt. However, a smallpox epidemic swept the area in 1781, and eradicated virtually all of the Mandan in the Heart River region. The survivors would later move along the Missouri River, and join the Hidatsa near the Knife River. At Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, a series of six Earthlodges have been reconstructed as part of an effort to preserve the history of the Mandan. Although they may not be the original buildings, each has been reconstructed to be as accurate as possible.

Not every one of these Earthlodges is open to the public, but those that can be entered each tell stories of their own. One of these mounds features a recreated Council Lodge, and another serves to display a series of activities, displays, and stories explaining the traditions of those who once lived in the village. The Mandan were known for their agriculture, village design, and defense, and these interactive areas work to provide glimpses into the day-to-day lives of some of the area’s first inhabitants.

Visitor Center

For a more analytical look at the past, guests can enter the Visitor Center free of charge. This area hosts not only a small lodge to rest in and a gift shop, but also a wide collection of artifacts and information relating to the tradition and historical practices of the Mandan, and even a statue dedicated to the Civilian Conservation Corps (who were responsible for the park’s roads, campground, Blockhouses, Visitors Lodge, and the Earthlodges of On-A-Slant).

Some of the exhibits on display include those focused on hunting practices, ancient pottery, and some of the most famous Mandan chiefs. The center also includes a scale rendition of the original On-A-Slant Village.

Fort Abraham Lincoln

In June 1872, in order to pave the way for the Northern Pacific Railroad, the U.S. Military would establish a military post on what used to be On-A-Slant Village. While the post was originally known as Fort Mckeen, this was quickly changed to Fort Abraham Lincoln in November of the same year, and a Cavalry post was added in 1873. The fort is particularly notable for its first commander — the famous George Armstrong Custer, who served from 1873-1876.

When the railroad was completed, the fort had served its purpose, and was eventually decommissioned in 1891. Although the original fort consisted of over 78 buildings, a majority of these have since been deconstructed in order to construct nearby homes and farms. The CCC was, however, able to reconstruct a few of the buildings — including the Commanding Officer’s Quarters, the Central Barracks, the Granary, the Commissary, and the Stables.

The interior of the Barracks is particularly notable, as it not only serves as a recreation of where Custer’s men would have lived, but also a memorial to those who died in the line of duty. Scattered throughout the building are records of scouts and soldiers who were stationed at Fort Abraham Lincoln during its’ lifespan — including detailed accounts of their stories, life prior to the armed forces, and where they died. For those who perished alongside General Custer at Little Bighorn, their memorial pictures even include their place on the battlefield.

Once you’re done exploring the historical buildings, feel free to unwind in the Commissary Store building — which features not only a series of souvenir mugs, shirts, and other paraphernalia, but also a miniature library with books for sale (particularly those related to Custer, Fort Abraham Lincoln, and the Mandan Native Americans), and a full coffee shop that utilizes locally-sourced ingredients.

Custer House

Custer House served as the famous general’s own home and command quarters while he was stationed at Fort Abraham Lincoln, and stands within a short walk from the Cavalry Barracks and On-A-Slant Village. This stately manor serves as a recreation of Custer’s final residence before his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn.

Unfortunately, as the house itself was closed on the day of our visit, we could not step inside to give you a full tour — however, peering through the windows of the home can still provide a good idea of what exactly lies inside. For those who are more curious about what else can be seen within this recreation of the historic location, tours can be scheduled in the gift shop.

If you’d like to know more about the house, or the fort in general, then why not ask Custer’s guards themselves? Costumed staff members are always stationed near the building in order to answer any questions you may have.

Infantry Blockhouses

Taking a short hike (or shorter drive) to the northwest of Fort Abraham Lincoln and heading up a hill takes you to the Infantry Blockhouses. These defensive structures were typically built into walls or positioned on top of hills, and served as both fortifications and places to scout out the surrounding area. Now, though, their only major purpose is to serve as places where one can get a great view of the Missouri and Heart rivers.

The blockhouses are open to guests, and inside, visitors can find more information about the history of these early military supports. You can also climb up the structures to gain a birds-eye view of the surrounding area, including dense forests, windy pathways, and bright blue rivers.

While the blockhouses are still standing, a majority of the buildings that would have once been on the hill are reduced to only their foundations. These former locations are marked with plaques and signs detailing what would have stood in the area.

Those who once departed from the area are long gone, but If you’re quiet and respectful, you might still be able to stumble upon some of the blockhouses’ current residents. The darkness, warmth, and shelter of these areas make them a great place for birds to build their nests, and you can find plenty hiding in the different buildings on every floor. Just be sure to watch your step, and bring some extra bug spray –we noted that the mosquitoes seemed particularly ‘nippy’ on top of the hill.

Other Activities

Although we tend to associate the park with only the historical aspects, the abundance of land, proximity to the river, and huge number of hills and pathways mean there are many more active aspects to enjoy. Eight major trails wind throughout the area, and are accessible to both hiking and mountain biking. The trail system, in total, covers about 19 miles of grass, dirt, or hard-packed single-track pathway, and is relatively manageable for adults and children to travel (although there are some notable steeper areas). The lengths of these trails vary — while the shortest one (Bob Tailed Pass) is less than a mile long, a majority hover around one to two miles in length. For those seeking a longer hike, the longest of these winding paths, the Scouts Trail System, is 8.79 miles.

Camping is also a popular activity in Abraham Lincoln State Park, and an alcove before the Museum hosts a massive campground. This area features 82 rentable ‘modern’ campsites with electricity and water, in addition to 15 water-only campsites, 4 water-only equestrian campsites, and multiple rentable cabins — all of which can easily access the Missouri and Heart rivers. Guests to the campsite can also enjoy picnic shelters, showers, and working flush toilets. More details on campsites at the park can be found on this page.

With so many trails and landmarks, one can spend ages exploring every little nook, pathway, and trail available at the state park. However, even if one just hikes to all of its major locations, there is still plenty to see and do there. If you’re a die-hard history fan or a nature lover, then an overnight campout at the park is definitely in order — but the fact that the most historically significant aspects are in close proximity to one another also allows it to serve as a fantastic one-day adventure, no matter what aspect catches your eye.

“There’s different realms of people who come out here to take in the history of the park. Obviously, the Mandan were the original ones who resided out here, so a lot of people come out from the cultural side to see how their ancestors were set up. Some people interested in the Fall of the Seventh, General Custer, and the Battle of Little Bighorn come here to where he rode off, never to ride back again. And a lot of people come out just to see the structures built by the CCC — this structure, for instance, was built in the 1930s, and it’s still solid as a rock.”

And while the park has been modernized over recent years, it still retains its charm and beauty, as well as its ability to leave a lasting impact on anyone who visits. The natural splendor,

“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve had people come out here who had last visited in the 60s or 80s,” Dietrich states, “and they’re just amazed at how it has evolved, but still has the same beauty from all those years ago. You’re right on the confluence of the Heart, right where it runs into the Missouri River. A lot of people come out here just to walk along the trail, and see all the beauty the park has to offer. The wildlife, the trees, the seclusion… it hits everybody a little bit differently, but there’s nothing else like it.”

If you’re in the mood for a One-Day ND Destination focused on getting out and about, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option nearby than Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

If you're in the mood for a One-Day ND Destination focused on getting out and about, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option nearby than Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.